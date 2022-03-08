(WAND WEATHER)-A slow warming trend is on the way to Central Illinois before winter returns.
After a cold start to the day with sunshine, clouds will be on the increase today as highs reach the low-to-mid-40's.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 40's to around 50° will greet us Wednesday.
By Thursday evening, light rain moves in and changes over to snow Thursday night and Friday.
At this point, a few inches of snow may accumulate across Central Illinois.
Much colder weather takes over Friday and Saturday. Lows early Saturday morning will be in the single digits and teens.
By the end of the weekend, warm air returns and the snow melts away.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
