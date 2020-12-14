SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Slumberland Furniture in Springfield is donating beds to 20 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois members.
Since 1993, Slumberland has donated more than 30,000 mattresses and box springs to disadvantaged families.
Recipients fall between the ages of 5-16 and do not currently have, or are sharing, a bed.
“This gift from Slumberland will make such a difference for our kids,” said Emily Bergschneider BGCCIL Chief Operating Officer. “It is hard for most of us to imagine not having a bed, but that is the reality for a number of our members. A good night’s sleep will increase their preparedness to tackle school and other daily tasks.”
The donation from Slumberland includes a twin box spring, mattress, and bed frame. In addition, a private donor associated with the Parent Help Line gifted 20 sheet sets.
“We are excited to be able to carry on the work The Parent Help Line did in getting beds to those who need them,” said Deann French BGCCIL Director of Marketing Communications & Resource Development. “The generosity of Slumberland allows us to get kids off the floor and sleeping in beds, and that is a difference-maker for our families.”
“Slumberland’s company mission is to improve the life of each customer and strengthen our communities by providing personalized sleep and home furnishing solutions. Giving back to the communities in which we do business is one of our core values,” said Michelle Klein Slumberland General Manger. “I couldn’t be prouder to represent Slumberland and help carry out the “Making Homes for The Holidays” event. Especially in this year of uncertainty, it feels amazing to still be able to distribute beds to children in need.”
“We’re pleased to have helped so many children by giving them a bed, improving their lives with healthy sleep during the last 28 years. Knowing we still have an incredible number of children without a bed means we have a lot of work left to do, which inspired the birth of the 40 Winks foundation, partnering throughout the year to help children sleeping on the floor receive a new bed of their own.” said Slumberland founder Ken Larson.
Slumberland will deliver the 20 beds to the families on Tuesday, Dec.15.
