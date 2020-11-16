JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A restaurant on the square changed their menu to adapt to the woes of COVID-19.
At the end of 2019, Jeff Newman was optimistic about purchasing Fresh Press. It was a juice and cold beverage business.
"It was going well for a couple of months. Then the shutdown happened."
COVID-19 forced Newman to close his doors at the beginning of 2020. As a new business owner, Newman worried about the future.
"The scariest part was when we got to the end of the month and looked at the bank account and there wasn't enough to pay rent."
When businesses were able to open back up with curb-side pick-up, Newman said business was good, but it wasn't the best it could be. He recalled his friend, Richard Dunseth, coming in to get a gift certificate, and Newman was hesitant to sell him one, because he didn't know if business would continue.
"As the shutdown kept going, months and months business dwindled. So, we were ready to make decisions to either adapt and change or shut down."
It was a difficult decision, but Newman knew to keep things going he needed to make some changes. That is where Richard Dunseth comes into the picture.
Dunseth is a coffee roaster in town and wanted to make his business bigger. So, with the help of Newman, the two teamed up to create Elm City Roastery, which offers hand crafted drinks.
"We had more conversations about it and realized that I could just take this small corner over here, and I could roast in his shop, and we could collaborate together, and it's proved to be perfect," said Dunseth, master roaster.
Newman said, since adding Richard to the business, all of his staff was able to come back, and the community support has been strong.
"It's a place to hangout, and the whole concept with the handcrafted juices, the handcrafted smoothies and coffee," said Newman, "You can just come in, relax and enjoy."
Elm City Roastery is located at 216 S. Mauvaisterre, Jacksonville. They are closed on Mondays, but open Tuesday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
