(WAND) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left many small businesses wondering how they're going to stay afloat in the coming weeks, or even months.
Beginning Friday, small businesses are able to begin applying for loans as part of the recent $2.2 Trillion CARES Act from the federal government.
The Paycheck Protection Program - part of the CARES Act - has reserved nearly $350 billion in emergency loans for small businesses.
"You're eligible if you are a small business with fewer than 500 employees, a 501(c)(3), a sole proprietor, an independent contractor, self-employed, or a veterans organization," said Mirinda Rothrock, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The loan amount can be up to 2.5 times the company's average monthly payroll costs. The money can only be used for certain expenses: payroll costs like salary and benefits, rent, mortgage interest, and utilities.
"This is a way to keep income coming in to the workers," Rothrock said, "and therefore those workers are able to pay their bills, be able to live, to purchase food, to purchase gas, pay their mortgage, their utilities. It really is a trickle-down effect that impacts our whole community."
And if employers continue to pay employees at pre-pandemic levels, the loans are forgivable.
"This loan can be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during this crisis, or restore their payrolls afterwards," Rothrock said.
The deadline to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, the deadline is June 30th.
More information on the Paycheck Protection Program is attached to this article.