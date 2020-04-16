(WAND) - The Small Business Administration’s rescue loan program has run out of money.
After hitting its $349 billion limit on Thursday, the SBA website reads that it is “unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”
Small business owners across the country are trying to deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus that closed all non-essential businesses.
The first-come, first-served Paycheck Protection Program was signed by President Donald Trump in March.
It was meant to help ease that financial burden for small business owners.
By Wednesday evening, $315 billion had been approved.
Lawmakers are now exploring how to extend funds for programs.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, employing 47% of all workers. In high-cost cities, the median small business has only enough cash to cover 2-3 weeks of expenses,” wrote Ron Temple, head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management.
“It’s critical for both parties to recognize the unprecedented stress on small business and their employees from this crisis, and pass incremental funding as an urgent priority,” he said.
Senate Democrats blocked a move last week by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to add an additional $250 billion for the program. Republicans then rejected Democrats’ proposal of $250 billion in funds to small businesses, hospitals, states and food assistance programs.