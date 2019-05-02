DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur businesses are seeing strong growth according to those at the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Small Business Expo.
“I think businesses here in our community are certainly energized,” said Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock. “With the economy humming and buzzing along I think businesses are doing well.”
Matt Roush of Bresden Signs in Decatur says his business has seen strong sales. “I’ve been doing this about 5 years in this specific industry in sales and there’s not been a better time in the last 5 years I’d say than right now,” he told WAND News.
The upbeat mood comes as the Howard G. Buffett Foundation revealed it is donating another $1 million for neighborhood revitalization. The announcement came at the expo.