SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Smart home devices like Google Home, Alexa, Ring and others help make day-to-day tasks a little easier.
From controlling the lights, to the temperature in your home, these smart devices help create a smart home. However, BLH Computers in Springfield warned having a smart home, isn't the smartest decision.
"Most of the devices don't have any security and the one's that do it's very easily defeated," said store manager, Miguel Martinez.
Smart homes give easy access for hackers to invade, according to BLH computers. If someone is going to hack into a device, they will head straight to the network and seek personal information.
"Now they can use your TV. They can use your ring camera to do it, your smart thermometer, your nest and your apple watch," said Martinez. "Pretty much any internet connected device is an access point for hacker to get your information."
In a 24 hour time frame, BLH Computers' network was targeted nearly 500 times. Martinez said the majority of the hackers are from China, India and the United States.
"It could be anyone, anywhere."
For smart home devices, Martinez recommends getting an addition router to hook the devices up to, that way if the network is hacked they would only be able to access those devices.
"Smart TVs, thermostat, anything you could buy that is connected to the internet that isn't a full-blown computer is at risk for being an access point to your house and your network."
A study done through safety.com also suggested never sharing a password with guests. In addition, a person can use an encryption with Martinez suggested for homeowners who are more tech savvy.