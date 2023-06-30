SANGAMON-MENARD CO.,Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Menard Area Regional Transit announced on Friday all services are still unavailable.
The agency cites the ongoing power outage from yesterday's storm as the reason for the disruption.
SMART said its staff is attempting to contact people with scheduled rides to notify them of the disruption. However, due to the extent of the outage, reaching all affected individuals may be challenging.
Residents with additional questions may contact the Sangamon County Board Office at 217-753-6650 until power and phone service is restored to the SMART facility.
