SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WAND) - A Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota will shut down temporarily after more than 80 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Smithfield Foods will suspend operations in a large section of the Sioux Falls plant on Saturday, then completely close on Sunday and Monday.
The company said it will sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to “enhance social distancing.”
The plant employees about 3,700 people.
Smithfield Foods CEO Kenneth Sullivan said in a statement that the plant dishes out nearly 18 million servings of meat per day.
There has been no evidence that the coronavirus is being transmitted through food or its packaging, according to the Department of Agriculture.