DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A smoke explosion forced Decatur Fire crews out of a house fire, according to the department.
Decatur Fire Department said at 12:46 a.m. crews responded to a report of a house on fire in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
According to firefighters the fire was reported in the basement.
First arriving crew found light smoke coming from a dryer vent with no visible flames. As crews began work to extinguish the fire, a smoke explosion occurred, according to Decatur Fire.
Crews were ordered out of the house. According to the department, all personnel were accounted for and no injuries reported.
Firefighters reentered the home and extinguished the fire in basement fire and fire that had extended from the basement to a first floor bedroom via ductwork.
Decatur Fire said the fire started due to clothing placed too close to the hot water heater.
The department said there were smoke detectors present and operating, but they had been removed from the proper locations, delaying activation.
Residents inside the house go out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
