SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - One local restaurant is giving out free sanitizer products in efforts to continue to help the community during COVID-19.
Smoky's House BBQ in Savoy says they purchased more than two thousand bottles to give out to the community. Inside those bottles are sanitary products for the community to use--it is only for surface sanitizing.
"I am trying to help everybody a little bit, especially in Savoy. We have two senior living homes right next door and the people living around here are a little bit older and we're trying to do something good for them and protect our community," says owner, Frank Zhao.
He says his goal is to hand out at least 75 a day for all who request them. The sanitizers are free for all and you do not have to make a purchase at the restaurant to receive one.
"We are trying to do a whole month and as long as possible to help more people. We are doing one bottle per person," he says.
He says to call ahead of time and they will give them through curbside service at 217-355-2272.