SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) announced the long-awaiting construction of a bus parking lane and shelter at the Junction Circle Transfer Point is complete.
"The construction of the shelter was completed yesterday," said Steve Schoeffel, SMTD's Deputy Managing Director.
Junction Circle connects Stanford Ave. to the north and S. MacArthur to the west. It is a mini-hub for SMTD routes running further south and west.
"The Junction Circle Transfer Point connects several western and southern routes to downtown with the Transfer Center Express Route," said Schoeffel. "As anyone who lives in the area knows, weather has been a challenge as far as completing construction, but we are happy to begin operating this week from the location as originally designed."
