SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - SMTD bus service is on hold until further notice due to dangerous road conditions.
Access Paratransit is working to get passengers home who were already out.
Further afternoon appointments are cancelled.
Fixed Route buses remain on hold either in place, at the transfer center or at Junction Circle until roads are passable again.
