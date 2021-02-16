SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District announced riders should expect a 2-hour delay on Tuesday morning.
SMTD said they expect the delay on Tuesday morning to allow for continued clearing of roads and intersections.
Operations should expect to start at 8 a.m. at the Transfer Center and at 8:15 a.m. at Junction Circle. Access Paratransit will begin on schedule.
All operations staff are expected to report at regular time.
Check SMTD's Facebook page and Twitter for further announcements and for the most up-to-date information.
