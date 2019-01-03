SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is waiving the fixed bus route fare for two weeks to prepare passengers for major changes to the route system.
Those changes go into effect Jan. 7.
The fare to ride the first two weeks, from Jan. 7 through Jan. 19 will be waived.
Regular fare will be required again beginning Jan. 21.
"SMTD has information available in multiple places, but we understand that this is a big change," said SMTD's Managing Director, Frank Squires. "We asked our board of trustees and they approved giving passengers two weeks to ride the new system without worrying about paying the fare."
The New Off-Street Transfer Center will be at 11th St. between Washington and Adams, and the current transfer center at 5th and Capitol will close.
One of the new routes will travel both directions on Capitol with new bus stops that passengers can use to get to and from the new Transfer Center if they live near 5th & Capitol.
Another new transfer point is being added at Junction Circle.
A free Transfer Center Express Route with limited stops will take passengers between the new downtown Transfer Center and the Junction Circle Transfer Point in less than fifteen minutes.
There is new technology passengers can use to help navigate the changes.
That includes Ride.SMTD.org, a new bus tracker website passengers can use to get estimated arrival times, bus tracking maps and specific route and stop information.
Passengers can also text "SMTD" with a space and either a route or stop number that can be found on the new blue bus stop signs to 41411 to get information texted directly to their mobile device.
For any other questions, call dispatch at (217) 522-5531.