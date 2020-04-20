SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has been approved to add more benefits to SNAP holders.
The Illinois Department of Human Services announced will now be able to provided around 316,000 households with more SNAP benefits.
The USDA authorized and will fund Illinois’ Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, which will bring food benefits to all school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced meals.
Benefits will be for all Illinois residents who have school aged children at home will be issued the benefits. The benefits will be automatically applied to cards. Those eligible should get the benefits Monday, April 20 through April 30.
“No child should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during a public health emergency,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Expanding SNAP benefits for children who are home from school will help more families stay safe and healthy.”
According to the release, the Pandemic EBT program will provide SNAP households in Illinois with roughly $112 million in additional benefits for their children. Benefits are calculated using a $5.70 per day and per student calculation. Illinois will be issuing the benefits based on a total of 10 missed school days in March and 22 missed school days in April. May benefits will also be issued in the month of May.