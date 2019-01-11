(WAND) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be funded through the end of February, despite the federal government shutdown.
The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) made the announcement Friday that benefits will continue, but they will be issued earlier than normal.
Customers will get February SNAP benefits on or before Jan. 20. Typically, benefits are issued in the first few days of the month.
“We want to reassure our customers that SNAP benefits are funded through the end of February,” IDHS Secretary James Dimas said. “However, we need to spread the word as quickly and widely as possible that these benefits will be issued earlier than usual.”
SNAP is a federal program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and distributed through IDHS in Illinois. January and February SNAP benefits will not be affected by the shutdown.