DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A month after the Illinois Attorney General publicly released an investigation into clergy abuse in the Catholic church the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) says the church has ignored recommendations made the Attorney General.
The investigation found nearly 2,000 cases of abuse over 90 years across Illinois by more than 450 members of the clergy and others connected to the church.
On Friday, David Clohessy of SNAP, told WAND News the Springfield Diocese needs to do more to assist victims of abuse and to alert the public to the names of deceased and living abusers. SNAP says it believes other abusive priests, nuns, seminarians, brothers, bishops or lay church employees in the Decatur area remain “under the radar,” and should be on the church list of credibly accused abusers.
