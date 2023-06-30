(WAND) — According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, SNAP customers who lost food due to the power outages caused by Thursday's storms may be eligible for replacement benefits.
Customers must fill out this form and drop it off or mail it to any IDHS Family Community Resource Center. FCRCs can be found here.
Forms must be received by July 9.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.