URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A snapping turtle that was being treated for injuries at the Wildlife Medical Clinic at Illinois has died.
The female turtle was hit by a car and had shell fractures, a facial fracture and a mandibular fracture. Just when they thought they saw the full trauma, after receiving the X-rays, they saw she had multiple leg injuries and a shoulder fracture, then found a fishing hook inside of her gastrointestinal tract.
After months of care, the turtle was in stable condition.
However, the clinic posted they had to make the decision to euthanize the turtle after realizing during daily physical exams the skin on her underside was starting to become much more inflamed and potentially infected.
Her skin and then muscle started to become affected.
Three out of her four limbs had become affected. On her right rear leg, you could see down to the plate placed on her tibia.
"We understand that some individuals would question why we would utilize so much time and so many resources on this patient. It is a fair point. Yet, given the chance, we would do it all over again. Our clinicians and students have gained invaluable experience from just this one patient that can be applied to the therapy of so many more to come. And as long as there is the chance of release, and we can control pain and stress, we owe it to these animals (many of whom are admitted due to human-related trauma) to try," they posted.