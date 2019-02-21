SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Snoop Dogg is coming to the 2019 Illinois State Fair.
Snoop will take over the Grandstand Stage on Friday, Aug. 16.
Snoop Dogg is a rap legend with two decades of award-winning albums and songs, hit television shows, films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, and digital ventures.
He has received nearly 20 Grammy® nominations.
His most recent album, "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts in 2018 and was his first offering in the gospel music genre.
Snoop Dogg is the third Grandstand act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair.
A capella group Pentatonix and country duo Dan + Shaywere announced earlier this month. Tickets for all Grandstand concerts go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:
Dan + Shay: Sunday, August 11
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Pentatonix: Wednesday, August 14
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75
Snoop Dogg & Friends: Friday, August 16
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
The 2019 Illinois State Fair is August 8 through 18 in Springfield.