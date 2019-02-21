snoop dogg

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Snoop Dogg is coming to the 2019 Illinois State Fair. 

Snoop will take over the Grandstand Stage on Friday, Aug. 16.

Snoop Dogg is a rap legend with two decades of award-winning albums and songs, hit television shows, films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, and digital ventures.

He has received nearly 20 Grammy® nominations.

His most recent album, "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts in 2018 and was his first offering in the gospel music genre. 

Snoop Dogg is the third Grandstand act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair. 

A capella group Pentatonix and country duo Dan + Shaywere announced earlier this month. Tickets for all Grandstand concerts go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:

Dan + Shay: Sunday, August 11

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Pentatonix: Wednesday, August 14

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Snoop Dogg & Friends: Friday, August 16

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

The 2019 Illinois State Fair is August 8 through 18 in Springfield.