(WAND)-Moderate to heavy snow is still falling across parts of Central Illinois early this afternoon.
Here are some of the latest snowfall totals from the storm, as of noon Wednesday.
Snow will diminish in intensity this evening, but another round of snow arrives overnight into Thursday.
Once the storm departs, 10"-15" of snow will have fallen across much of the area. However, across the south and southeast, those snowfall totals will be in the 6"-10" range.
Blustery winds will create blowing and drifting snow through Friday morning.
