MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Monticello has declared a snow emergency.
The emergency prohibits parking on routes designated as "snow routes" in Monticello. Cars left in those areas will be towed.
Snow routes designations including the following, according to Monticello officials:
- Marion Street from Piatt Street to Allerton Road
- Center Street from Market Street to Buchanan Street
- Buchanan Street from Center Street to Marion Street
- Kratz Road from Market Street to Hillside Drive
- Charter Street (both sides) between Livingston Street and Lafayette Street
- State Street (both sides) between Livingston Street and Lafayette Street
- Main Street (both sides) between Market Street and Independence Street
- Washington Street (both sides) between Market Street and Independence Street
