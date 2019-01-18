SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield will be under a snow emergency starting Friday evening and extending through the weekend.
The city says the emergency status begins at 6 p.m. Friday. People in Springfield are asked to move parked cars from marked snow emergency routes before it starts. The snow emergency route map can be accessed at this link.
Springfield’s Office of Public Works says it expects at least 5 inches of snow.
People are also asked to give snow removal crews room to work and avoid plowing snow into the streets while working to clear private parking lots or sidewalks. Plowing onto streets violates Springfield city laws.
The public can call the Springfield Office of Public Works to report problems or concerns at (217)789-2246.