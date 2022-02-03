(WAND)- Round two of our significant winter storm will drop more snow across Central Illinois Thursday.
The heaviest of the snow today will be across our southern hometowns where an additional 2"-5" will fall. Across the north that was hard hit Wednesday, a dusting to around two inches will accumulate today.
Snowfall amounts across the north yesterday were in the 6"-12" range with Bloomington getting 9.8" and Decatur 8.2".
If the heavy snow wasn't bad enough to deal with, strong winds are blowing the snow and causing deep snow drifts.
When the snow ends this evening, final snowfall totals will be 10"-13" from Interstate 72 northward and 5"-10" south of I-72.
Bitterly cold temperatures take over through the early part of the weekend with below zero temperatures early Saturday morning. Wind chills will be much colder.
A warm-up is expected early next week.
