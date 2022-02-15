(WAND) - More snow appears to be on the way to central Illinois during the week of Valentine's Day.
On Tuesday, gusty winds are already above 20 miles per hour and will continue Tuesday night before strengthening to 30-40 miles per hour on Wednesday. WAND Chief Meteorologist Jim Kosek said while a couple of showers could develop initially toward the Illinois River later Wednesday, intense rain should hold off until Wednesday night into Thursday as Gulf moisture charges head-on into a strengthening storm.
A combination of 1-3 inches of rain and the partially frozen ground will allow the top few inches of soil to saturate quickly, eventually giving way to a runoff. Because of this, there is a flood advisory and flood watch out Tuesday for parts of central Illinois.
Kosek said while this is happening, a cold front is expected to arrive in central Illinois from northwest to southeast, eventually stalling for a few hours in between I-64 and I-70. Unlike the winter storm that arrived earlier in February, the winter weather expected Thursday will be short-lived.
There is a burst of frozen precipitation expected to develop as low level cold air seeps in from the northwest. There will be a warm nose of air greater than 32 degrees still above our heads at the beginning of Thursday, and that warm air is expected to linger into the afternoon hours Thursday for areas along and south of I-72.
This setup will allow rain to transition to freezing rain, then sleet and then snow.
Snow totals will not rival the earlier winter storm because of mixed precipitation and a shorter duration, but wind along with any precipitation will reduce visibility on Thursday.
