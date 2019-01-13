CHAMAPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As of 2 P.M. Sunday, Champaign Public Works Director has declared a snow and ice removal requirement in the Downtown and Campustown areas in effect.
The National Weather Service says the area received eight inches of snow between Friday night and Saturday morning.
In order to make the sidewalks safer for pedestrians, City Ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared 48 hours after the Public Works Director’s declaration. The period for compliance begins 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019. Sidewalks need to be cleared by 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
Sidewalks must maintain a path the width of the sidewalk or 48-inches, whichever is less. If an owner has property at a corner, the ramps must also be cleared to maintain a path from block to block. Sidewalks not in compliance could be cleared by the City at the owner’s expense. The City appreciates the cooperation of property owners in making these sidewalks safer for pedestrians.
Click Here for a map of the areas affected by the ordinance: champaignil.gov/snow