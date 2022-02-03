PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Snow removal started back up Thursday morning along Illinois roadways.
Illinois State Police District 10 reported, snow removal operations are in effect.
Many crews halted their snow removal efforts on Wednesday night because of the wind.
Drivers are urged to not park on the shoulder of the interstate. Troopers ask drivers to find a safe place off the road if they need to stop.
For a look at current road conditions, click here.
