(WAND WEATHER)- Winter is ready to make a return to Central Illinois.
A large area of low pressure rotating around the upper Midwest will bring colder temperatures and a wintry mix to the area Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
While it'll be much cooler this afternoon, it'll be warm enough that rain showers will develop.
As temperatures fall into the 30s tonight and only climb to the low-40s Friday, we'll see rain and snow showers.
On grassy and elevated surfaces, a dusting of snow can't be ruled out through Friday night.
The weekend will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s Saturday and then around 60° Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
