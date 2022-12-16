(WAND WEATHER)- Breezy and cold conditions will dominate the weather across Central Illinois through Christmas.
We'll see a few more snow showers this afternoon and in the heaviest snow shower activity, a dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow could stick.
It'll be breezy and colder today with highs in the low-to-mid-30s.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
