(WAND WEATHER)- It'll feel wintry across Central Illinois over the next few days.
Snow showers are likely today with accumulations ranging from a dusting to a few tenths of an inch.
Sunshine returns tomorrow before more clouds arrive in the afternoon.
Temperatures today will be in the 30s and approach 40° Friday.
A wintry mix moves in Friday night and changes over to a cold rain Saturday. There could be some slick roads into Saturday morning before it warms enough for just rain.
Also, as we drop to near freezing again Saturday night into Sunday morning, there could be more slick spots on area roadways.
Our weather improves early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
