ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is looking to hire snow removal operators in central Illinois.
The openings are available from the Decatur area through the area of Charleston/Mattoon and down through Shelbyville, a press release said.
People interested in applying can visit this link on the IDOT website. The page has details about employment opportunities, including the job description, qualifications and an application process link.
There is also a short video giving a basic description of the duties and requirements for the snow removal operator position.
