(WAND) - Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has been tracking the snow all morning long, which did cause a number of slick spots and icy patches on roads.
As of 10 a.m., many of the snow showers have begun to wrap up for areas along and west of I-55.
We've seen most areas pick up anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow so far.
The snow continues to fall for areas east of I-57 and will continue to do so into the afternoon hours. The heaviest of the snow has passed, we'll likely be dealing with light snow for the remainder of the day.
By early evening, we should be all said and done with the snow. Once we dry out, the main concerns will be blustery winds and cold temperatures Wednesday night. As temps fall into the upper teens, there is the increasing potential of black ice. That's something to be mindful into the evening and early morning hours.
As we look towards the end of the week, things look colder and drier. Temperatures will remain well below average, with small and steady improvements into the weekend. The start of next week looks rainy and mild, with highs topping out in the mid and upper 50s.