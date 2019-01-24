(WAND) – The heart candies with a message for Valentine's Day will be silent in 2019 after the company who made them went out of business.
The candy, Sweethearts, will be missing on store shelves this year. Necco, the company who made them went out of business in July.
The company was acquired by Spangler Candy Company in September, but they didn’t have enough time to produce the conversation hearts for Valentine’s Day.
A 2018 study by Candystore.com, showed that the candies were the most popular for the Valentine's Day holiday.
The company is planning to relaunch Sweethearts in time for next year’s Valentine’s season. Necco wafers will be re-introduced sometime this year.