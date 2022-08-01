DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Social media has a profound influence on kids and teens, and Decatur Police say it has caused fights that an be deadly.
"That's kind of a disturbing trend that we are seeing more and more today," said Chief Shane Brandel with DPD.
This past weekend- at least 6 victims of gun violence in Central Illinois were age 19 or younger, and DPD confirms there are more and more young victims.
It's not just in Decatur, it's everywhere. You know, there's, unfortunately, too easy of access to guns and other weapons. And when you have teenagers that are now in possession of those weapons, you know, it's a recipe for disaster," Brandel said. When social media is put into the mix emotions run high, and teens easily post and comment without thinking of the consequences.
"When we see political events, it creates anger when we see the warm, fuzzy things it gives love. When we see something we don't like, people are impulsively now, just start typing," said Social Media Expert Rob Stern with The Social Leader. DPD says it does not just encourage small crimes.
"I'm not talking about minor crimes or thefts. I'm talking about people that are willing to kill you, just because you put a silly emoji out on social media that they were somehow offended," Brandel said. He says the issue will take time to fix.
"I's probably going to take a generation fix this issue, if it's done right. You know, providing services where needed, whether it's mental health services, trauma recovery services, that's a big deal when it comes to crime reduction, right. Those who are victimized or traumatized, are more likely to experience that again later," He said. Preventative measures can also be taken by parents on social media.
"You've got to have these conversations about safety, about what's appropriate, what's not appropriate," Stern said.
