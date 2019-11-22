LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Criminals don't stop for Christmas. As customers begin to charge holiday gifts on a credit or debit card, they could be at risk for fraud.
Jodie Merritt’s consumer nightmare started back in July of this year.
“I received a text alert from my credit card company that we had been charged about $1,100 dollars. We’d been asked if we made the purchase or if we were concerned there was fraud? So I responded to the text, said it was not us that it was fraud, and they told me they would issue an investigation and let me know what they found out,” she explained.
Within two days, Jodie’s money was credited back to her Capital One account. She said she was issued a new card by the company and everything! Problem solved, case closed, right? Fast forward to late August.
“I was just on my account checking different charges or whatever and I saw the exact same charge from the exact same Walmart was back on our account and I was like, ‘that doesn’t make any sense,'" she said. "No way, could they have done the exact same thing all over again. I was worried that somehow the same people got my information again and charged me the same way."
Luckily, that wasn’t the case. But, Capital One did decide Jodie had made the $1,100 charge, and she would be held responsible for it.
“They said basically that it couldn’t have been fraud because a chip was used when the purchase was made, and they were convinced a chip can not be duplicated. so there’s no way that it could’ve been anyone but me,” Jodie said.
She tried to ask for another supervisor to speak with about her case, or for advice on what she could do next. She finally wore one representative down.
“She gave me some advice, and made it very clear she was not supposed to give me advice, but she said, ‘you might have some luck if you call the local police department where the charge was made',” she explained.
So, that’s what Jodie did. She got specific information about the charge from Capital One, and called the Bridgeton, Missouri Police Department. The chief on the other end of the line was over two hours away. But, the call paid off.
“Within the next like 24 hours he had footage of the purchase being made, and the man making the purchase walking out of Walmart,” Jodie recalled.
On Sept. 3, Jodie called Capital One back with the police report number and the detective on the case. The rep she spoke with said they’d re-open the case now that there was a police report. But for two weeks, there was silence on the company’s end. So, Jodie called yet again.
“The lady was like, from the Fraud Department said, ‘So I see this is the first time you’re calling about this charge?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’ve been working with you guys for a really long time.’ I explained the whole story to her, and they finally found notes or something and told me they called the police department and nobody answered, so that was that,” she shared.
But that wasn’t enough for Jodie. She eventually got on the line with another representative, who got her a secure link to share the police report and the surveillance photo from police.
“At this point I was just super frustrated because I felt like they weren’t taking it seriously so I started sharing on social media, every platform I could think of, and a friend suggested Twitter. Which, I haven’t used in ages, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, Twitter! I still have a Twitter account',” Jodie said.
Jodie tweeted directly at the Capital One account, which then asked her to direct message with her problem. Then, communication got even more direct.
“They called me the very next day, but I was working, so I missed the call. But I called back and I waited for about 20 minutes and finally got to someone who told me the funds were unrecoverable and nothing could be done. And I was like that doesn’t make any sense. So, I said, ‘Can you please transfer me to a fraud specialist?’ Because I learned over the months that’s who I needed to talk to every single time. Within the time I was on the phone, the money was refunded on my account,” she shared.
Weeks later, after hours of phone calls and her own personal investigation, the problem appeared to be solved within 24 hours thanks to a tweet.
“No matter how many times I said that we can’t actually afford to pay this and this will affect my family in a very dramatic way, we really have to make this right, they just weren’t concerned," she explained. "To them, I mean what is one bad tweet? Apparently, it is a lot more significant than me losing $1,100 dollars. It’s insane.”
Jodie was frustrated with how much time she had to pour into her own investigation to get her money back.
“I’m sure that most people would’ve had to stop. I’m a stay at home mom, which doesn’t mean I have time to be on the phone, but it does mean it’s easier for me to sit on hold for an hour than someone with a full time job," she said. "How would they have spent all that time on the phone that I had to spend and all the different phone calls and all the different people?”
After this experience, Jodie has compiled some advice she wished to share with customers in the same boat:
1. Do not count on the company/other people to fight for you. You have to fight for yourself.
2. File a police report immediately, even if the company says they're taking care of your case and they've issued their own investigation. It helps give you credibility.
3. Do not be afraid to sound desperate. Jodie said she cried on a few phone calls, and while she wasn't faking it, she wasn't afraid to be authentic and real with associates. She thought being real was helpful to get people to stay on the phone with her.
4. Follow up with your company. No one cares about your money as much as you do.
5. Share on social media, especially Twitter. That's what really got her company to start coming to her for information, rather than her having to reach out to them
6. Ask others for advice. Real-world consumer experience can be very helpful.
7. Don't give up! Persistence pays off.
WAND-TV also spoke with Jack Vance, regional deposit manager for First Mid Bank & Trust in Decatur. He suggests consumers sign up for any text alerts a bank or credit card company offers, like Jodie did.
Vance also urges customers to check their account transactions daily through online or mobile banking. He said time is of the essence, so if someones notice a charge they didn't make, contact the bank or credit card company immediately. He also has practical advice for if someone is actively making a purchase.
"When you're shopping, if you're going online, make sure that you're at the actual website that's got the proper initials in front of it, that it's not a duplicated site. In the store, be aware of your surroundings. So take an extra minute, make sure that nobody is trying to look over your shoulder to get your card number or your PIN," Vance said.
First Mid Bank & Trust offers more ways for consumers to protect themselves from card fraud by clicking here.
Vance said it can be a huge benefit for a customer to bank local, so when an issue arises, they can work it out with someone face-to-face. He said it's important for customers to know the policies of each company they deal with.
WAND-TV reached out to Capital One for comment on Jodie's case, and has yet to receive a response. However, the company's card fraud policies can be found here.
Jodie is no longer a customer with Capital One. According to the Bridgeton, Missouri Police Department, a suspect has not been arrested in her case.