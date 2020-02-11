(WAND) - The internet got swept up in a social media craze. A post went viral claiming NASA said, Monday is the only day your kitchen broom will stand up on its own.
Social media users across the country decided to test out their brooms to see if they stood up on their own. However, the viral post has been debunked. The post allegedly claimed, “today is the only day your go-to household cleaner aligns with the tilt of the earth.”
According WAND Meteorologist Jessica Dobson, the broom will stand up on its own everyday of the year. The earth’s tilt and gravitational pull hasn’t changed at all. Dobson said, “trust me, we’d notice.”
So, if you try the trick again today, you’ll see the same results. However, people had fun giving the allusive trick a try.
Though it flooded my social media pages, I refused to do it. I won’t try it. Nope. Stay strong. Then, as I left the capitol last night at midnight, this is waiting for me in the basement hallway... You win, broom. You win. Well played. #broomstickchallenge pic.twitter.com/sVJCrvE2Ca— Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) February 11, 2020
Don't get too swept up in the #broomstickchallenge! 🧹 It's actually its low center of gravity that allows a broom to balance on its bristles today and any day. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/RRnxHZDz7b— Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) February 11, 2020