(WAND) - The internet got swept up in a social media craze. A post went viral claiming NASA said, Monday is the only day your kitchen broom will stand up on its own.

Social media users across the country decided to test out their brooms to see if they stood up on their own. However, the viral post has been debunked. The post allegedly claimed, “today is the only day your go-to household cleaner aligns with the tilt of the earth.”

According WAND Meteorologist Jessica Dobson, the broom will stand up on its own everyday of the year. The earth’s tilt and gravitational pull hasn’t changed at all. Dobson said, “trust me, we’d notice.”

So, if you try the trick again today, you’ll see the same results. However, people had fun giving the allusive trick a try.