US. (WAND) - Social Security recipients are set to receive more money in 2019.
Social Security benefits will rise 2.8% in 2019 due to a cost-of-living adjustment announced back in the fall.
The 2.8% increase is the largest increase in the last seven years.
The average retired worker will see an increase of about $39 more each month or $468 per year.
The cost-of-living adjustment is based on a broad index of consumer prices calculated by the government.
Nearly 67,000,000 social security recipients will be impacted.