US. (WAND) - Social Security recipients are set to receive more money in 2019.

Social Security benefits will rise 2.8% in 2019 due to a cost-of-living adjustment announced back in the fall.

The 2.8% increase is the largest increase in the last seven years.

The average retired worker will see an increase of about $39 more each month or $468 per year.

The cost-of-living adjustment is based on a broad index of consumer prices calculated by the government.

Nearly 67,000,000 social security recipients will be impacted.

