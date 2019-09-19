MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County senior citizens are being targeted in a Social Security telephone scam.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said the calls claim that illegal activity has been detected on the Senior Citizen's Social Security number.
The callers threaten legal action, disruption of Social Security benefits, or arrest, and they tell them to call back.
Many reports of these calls have been reported to the Elder Fraud Hotline in the past few days.
People are told to hang up if they get a call and ignore answering machine messages demanding a return call.
Do not ever give personal information out over the phone to an unknown caller.
If you suspect a scam, call the Elder Fraud Hotline at 217-615-7582. All calls are monitored by State's Attorney Jay Scott.