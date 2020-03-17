DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur social service agencies are making changes to handle low-income and homeless populations in the wake of the COVID-19 breakout.
Good Samaritan Inn can no longer offer indoor dining. The Inn will now offer grab-and-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can walk or drive up and a prepared meal in travel containers will be given to them free of charge. Good Samaritan provides meals seven-days a week all year.
Northeast Community Fund continues to provide individuals with groceries on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. People can’t enter their facility and will need to use a drive-up option on the south side of their building.
The Salvation Army in Decatur continues to operate its men’s shelter. On cold nights they see 20 to 40 individuals every night. The people using the shelter will be isolated if they show any symptoms of illness.
Both Good Samaritan and Northeast have indicated they can’t allow volunteers age 60 and older or those in bad health.