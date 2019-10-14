PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Piatt County are again seeking a suspect who stole from a soda machine.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office said the male subject is suspected of multiple thefts of an undisclosed amount of currency from a soda machine in Cerro Gordo.
The suspect is believed to be driving a Ford Ranger that might be an early to mid-2000s model.
Anyone with information should contact the Piatt County Sheriff's Office at 217-762-5761 or online to Piatt County Crime Watch at the following website: https://sheriff.piattcounty.org/co…/piatt-county-crime-watch