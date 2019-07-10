PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Pana High School students are headed to Dallas, Texas with their solar car to compete in the Solar Car Challenge.
The Pana Photons or the Pana Solar Car Team spent many hours designing, building and preparing the car for the big race on Monday, July 15.
"It's a lot of pressure, but I'm confident that my team can deal with any issues we face," explained Kately Townsend, a junior at Pana High School and a team member.
The Pana Photons are an after school curricular activity. Lucas Duduit, who just graduated from Pana High School in the spring, said it all started 3 years ago when Pana High School offered students to participate in NASA Moon Buggy and Navy Sea Perch. Duduit said the two team combined to form the Solar Car Team.
"The mechanical aspects of the Moon Buggy and the electrical aspects of the Sea Perch came together and made this, the solar car baby," explained Duduit.
The Pana Photons are the only high school team in the state of Illinois to compete in the Solar Car Challenge in Texas. Junior, Katelyn Townsend said it's been a collaboration of different skills to create the final product.
"We have our specialties, but we also get involved in everything," explained Townsend. "We all worked together, because this is a huge project."
The Pana Photons built the entire car on their own. Duduit said, their advisor Mr. Bosner was there to supervise, but they (students) did all the work.
"We built our own solar panels in Michigan City. We upgraded our motor and our battery pack and our rear end," said Duduit.
While the team learned valuable technical, mechanical and electrical skills they all agreed the program taught them life skills.
"There is no such thing as working solo on things. I've learned a lot about dealing with other people because when you are stuck in these hot summer conditions working on this car, through the night, you've got to be cooperative," explained Townsend.
For juniors, Boone Elledge and Jessica Pollman, they feel this program has helped them figure out what they want to do once they graduate high school.
"It teaches you a lot of engineering aspects and it teaches you to be precise," explained Elledge.
The students tell WAND News this will be the final year for the team to compete in the Solar Car Challenge because their adviser is retiring. Last year the team places 5th in the competition.
The Pana Photos leaves for Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, July 10 and will start the competition process on Friday, July 12 with scrutineering. The race portion starts on Monday, July 15. To follow along with the team and learn more about the challenge click here and to stay connected with the Pana Photons click here.