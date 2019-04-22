URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - New solar panels have been added to the Business Instructional Facility (BIF) in Urbana.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Gies College of Business added the new panels to the fourth floor of the BIF.
There were installed this spring, and construction is scheduled to be done this summer.
The current solar panel array on top of Deloitte Auditorium produces about 41,000 kilowatt-hours every year. That equates to about 3.4% of the electricity needed to power BIF for an entire year.
The new array is smaller but will supply enough power to offset energy usage of the fourth floor addition.
The University of Illinois is working to become carbon neutral as soon as possible and by no later than 2050.