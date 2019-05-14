URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Solar Urbana-Champaign group purchasing program is being offered again this year.
The program started in 2016 and has led to the installation of over 1.6 megawatts of solar power on 183 properties across Champaign and Piatt Counties.
The program educates people on the financial and environmental benefits of solar power.
"This is a great way to make solar energy installations faster, easier, and cheaper for homeowners and business owners, said Scott Tess, Environmental Sustainability Manager for the City of Urbana. "It's interesting when we see new installations cluster together. The more folks see solar installations, the more interested they are in solar for their own roof."
The program is administered by the MREA at no cost to the cities or counties.