WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – It was an incredible moment at a local basketball game on Tuesday night when Ethan was surprised with a special Christmas gift.
During the LSA vs Warrensburg Latham basketball game, soldier Elijah decided to surprise his little brother Ethan.
Elijah serves in the U.S. Army and was able to return home for Christmas. Their mother was able to work with the coaches and athletic director to set up the surprise reunion that was captured on video.
A local photographer was also at the game for the big surprise and was able to capture the special moment between the two brothers.