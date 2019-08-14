MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Residents in Macon County are being asked to be on alert after a report of unauthorized door-to-door solicitors were reported to the sheriff's department.
According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, solicitors have been out in the county asking for donation on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Officials say the Macon County Fraternal Order of Police say they have never conducted door to door or telephone solicitations.
They say those solicitors asking for money are not raising money for the organization.
This is the first time the department has heard of this tip of door to door solicitation. However, they've dealt with phone solicitors and they were identified to be raising money for a Chicago branch or a private group base out of Chicago.