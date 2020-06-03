(WAND) - Communities are deciding if they will continue their annual firework displays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One town has decided to continue their show. Harristown said, weather permitting they will still hold their annual celebration on June 27, at 9:20 p.m. They said the display will be just as it has been over the last 20 years.
However, there will be no organized activities by the village or other organizations. The primary school grounds will also not be in use. The village also asks that anyone who attends to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
In Maroa, the annual Freedom Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The city said that cancelling "is in the best interest of our community."
The city said they still plan to hold fireworks and they are working on a date at the usual location. When they do get scheduled, the city will most likely ask residents to view the show from their cars to help follow social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.