ILLINOIS (WAND) - Some fruits sold at stores including ALDI, Costco, and Walmart have been recalled over listeria concerns.
Jac. Vandenberg has recalled 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines, and 365 cartons of fresh plums.
The fruit was distributed in Illinois, Alabama, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.
Stores impacted include ALDI, Costco, Walmart, Fairway Market, Hannaford, and Market Basket.
The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) with a country of origin as Chile.
The peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at ALDI were sold in 2-pound bags with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 78046550090298, 7804650090304.
No one has reported getting sick so far.
If you purchased any of this fruit, you can return it where you bought it for a refund.