(WAND) - Check your pantry! General Mills has announced a nationwide recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour, because it could contain Salmonella.
The recalled bags have a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020. Only five-pound bags are affected.
All other Gold Medal Flour is considered safe.
There have not been any reports yet of people being sickened.
If you do have one of the recalled bags, throw it away.
Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.