MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Multiple roads in Macon County received the lowest possible road condition grade from state leaders.
A map, available from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) online at GettingAroundIllinois.com, shows each road in the county and around the state highlighted in blue (excellent), green (preservation eligible) or red (rehab-reconstruct). Multiple streets inside of Decatur and around surrounding towns are in red.
US-36 through Decatur and directly to the east of town is entirely in red, along with Water Street in the northern half of city limits. The same can also be said for I-72 from Hickory Point Township to Illiopolis, which is west of Decatur.
In Springfield, a section of I-55B north of the city received the lowest grade. Parts of IL-29 and Dirksen Parkway had the same grade. In the Champaign area, US-45 north of the U of I Willard Airport is red.
A screenshot of the map is attached to this story. Readers can find the entire map here.